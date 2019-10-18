‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Exposes Chest In Open Shirt On Instagram

Maitland Ward has delivered an exposing Instagram update. The former Boy Meets World star is no stranger to flashing the flesh over on her social media: it hasn’t been that long since the redhead lifted up her shirt to expose a fair amount of breast, although today is seeing the adult entertainment star showcase her assets in a different way.

Earlier today, Maitland updated her account. The 42-year-old delivered two photos: both were out to celebrate reaching a milestone with her paid subscribers. The good girl image with this former television face has, of course, been somewhat shed by virtue of Maitland entering the pornography industry: the star’s Drive movie has been making headlines.

Maitland’s first photo showed her in selfie mode. The star was seen photographed from the waist up and rocking what would likely be considered a fairly ordinary wardrobe. Maitland appeared in a pair of blue jeans paired with a plaid shirt in red and white. An unbuttoned and open finish was upping the ante, though, with the star’s chest being exposed and those ample assets somewhat taking center stage.

A quick swipe to the right showed a completely different image. Here, Maitland was seen sitting in the splits and rocking a red bikini with a ball between her legs. Both photos showed the star rocking a full face of makeup, with lipstick, eyeshadow, plus warming blush. Maitland took to her caption to thank all of her supporters: she closed it with two heart emoji.

Maitland’s career change has proven a talking point. For the most part, it seems that her fans have welcomed her shift into the adult world, although that could be considered objective – anyone not keen has likely not made the decision to follow the star’s Instagram.

Maitland does have another side to her, though. The redhead is massively into cosplay, with words to In Touch Weekly suggesting that the cosplay world actually influenced her decision to enter her current career. Ward also spoke of the change overall.

“I started doing this kind of film, professional stuff, not very long ago – only a couple months ago. I felt ready. It wasn’t like I was saying, ‘Oh, I want to do this all along’, but it was like, ‘I need to do this.’ I really feel that quality stuff and the hot sex stuff can be together, and I really want that,” she told the magazine.

Maitland’s update today quickly racked up likes, with over 6,000 clocked within 30 minutes of the post going live. Fans wishing to see more of Maitland should follow her Instagram.