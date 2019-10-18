WWE Rumors: A Number Of Major Superstars Will Not Go To Saudi Arabia For ‘Crown Jewel’

The big show in Saudi Arabia will be without a lot of star power this year.

In less than two weeks, WWE will present its next big event from Saudi Arabia with a star-studded card for Crown Jewel. There have already been numerous big matches announced for the card with boxer Tyson Fury and newly signed Cain Velasquez each in one of them. While a number of major names have already been announced for the event, there are a lot of other superstars who won’t be there at all.

When WWE presents Crown Jewel on Halloween, the fans in attendance are going to have a great card laid out for them. Fury is going to step into the ring against another giant in Braun Strowman. Former UFC foes will face off when Velasquez will get another shot at WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Everything is adding up to really make for a stacked card, and there will even be a huge tag team match with squads led by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. While this all sounds incredible and as if it could be one of the biggest events of the year, there are many who won’t be there at all.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc. is reporting that a number of big names will not be on the card. Many of them have even refused to travel to Saudi Arabia and won’t be backstage or in attendance whatsoever.

As of this writing, legends such as The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg will not be on the card at all. It isn’t exactly known as to why they aren’t going to be there, but it is believed that superstars who aren’t currently active weren’t needed with guys like Fury and Velasquez in a couple of matches.

The Undertaker has worked a number of events in Saudi Arabia already with the most recent being a win over Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

Sami Zayn is not going to be there and accompanying Shinsuke Nakamura, but that is not a big surprise. Due to being of Syrian descent and the issues between his home country and Saudi Arabia, Zayn has not worked any of the events in “The Kingdom.”

Daniel Bryan is another superstar who has never worked an event in Saudi Arabia and he won’t be there for Crown Jewel either. The same can be said for Kevin Owens as both superstars do have issues with some of the controversies that have come about with the country.

John Cena is another superstar who won’t be there, but it isn’t even known when he will wrestle his next match.

Crown Jewel is going to be an extremely big event with a lot of huge WWE talent on it, but not everyone wants to be there. While there are a number of superstars holding out on going, the fans in Saudi Arabia will still have plenty to be excited about.