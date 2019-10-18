Olivia Culpo Goes Braless In Plunging Blue Blazer

Model and actress Olivia Culpo shared another hot photo to her Instagram feed on Friday evening. The 27-year-old was sporting a shimmery blue blazer which plunged so deep, the camera couldn’t even capture where the V ended. Olivia’s cleavage was on full display in the photo, but the model wasn’t there to just steal some attention from her followers. A deeper dive into the photo showed that Olivia was sporting a lot of jewelry in the picture, from brand APM Monaco. Olivia has been modeling with the company for some time and is featured on the business’s own Instagram page.

Olivia wore a pink-and-gold link necklace, small hoop earrings which featured a link pattern, a link bracelet, and two link rings. Clearly, there was a theme for this bunch of jewelry. Olivia also held a pink rose in the photo as she stood on a terrace, possibly in Monaco itself. The model sported some simple makeup, opting for her traditional cat-eye eyeliner and a rosy pink lip.

Within minutes the photo brought in thousands of likes, with many of Olivia’s followers oblivious to what she was promoting in the photo, given the very deep plunge of her blazer. It wasn’t long before hundreds of comments began flowing in, with compliment upon compliment for the Maxim cover girl.

“Your short hair gives me life,” one user wrote.

“Wow I’m so ugly,” another commenter joked.

The post from Olivia will surely have more of her admirers sliding into her DMs, a problem she’s admitted to having in the past. According to the I Feel Pretty actress, famous married men send her direct messages fairly regularly and she wishes she could out them.

“You know how many people I want to out? Nothing irks me more than when someone slides into my DMs,” Olivia said in an interview. “I really want to screencap all of them, and just be, like, ‘Hey all of you guys, tell your wives that they need to leave. I’m offended that you think that I would take the bait, honestly.'”

Olivia didn’t name any names however, and inquiring minds will just have to keep wondering.

Earlier this week, Olivia also shared a photo of herself wearing a black-and-white snakeskin print dress and matching boots. The model posed in a shopping mall, where she also recorded a video trying to catch mints a friend was throwing at her — albeit unsuccessfully, as it turned out.