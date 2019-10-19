Halle Berry Stuns In Another Sweaty Instagram Snapshot And Reveals ‘Extremely Challenging Journey’

Halle Berry shared one of her fitness secrets with her fans, but it's not for the faint of heart.

Halle Berry has a healthy social media habit that her fans can benefit from — if they possess the same level of dedication to achieving their goals as the Oscar-winning actress. Halle often shares fitness-related Instagram posts with her 5.6 million followers that are meant to motivate them to move and give them workout ideas. Her fans can’t seem to get enough of seeing snapshots of her showing off her fit figure in tight athletic leggings and sports bras, but looking as great as Halle does in her workout gear isn’t as simple as putting it on and posing for a picture.

Halle Berry recently marked another Fitness Friday with a snapshot showing off the results of all her hard work in the gym. In it, the 53-year-old actress is rocking tight black leggings and a black tank top emblazoned with the face of a leopard with a diamond in its jaws. She’s drenched in sweat, and she appears to be on the roof of a building. Halle is leaning back against a rail with her muscular arms outstretched, and she has her head tilted back and her eyes closed as if she’s utterly exhausted.

In the caption of her photo, Halle revealed that the logo on her shirt was for the Seuua Daao Muay Thai Gym. She wrote about how she’s incorporated mixed martial arts training into her workout routine, adding that she’s been working with Muay Thai trainer Aaron Malaszewski, a man who is responsible for training some of the biggest names in the MMA community.

Halle noted that learning the art of Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, provides an intense workout that requires the use of every part of the body, and it can burn up to 1,000 calories an hour. She also suggested that it’s worth trying because it’s an excellent way to learn effective self-defense techniques. However, while she said that she’s had “fun” learning Muay Thai, the strenuous combat sport is not for the faint of heart — Halle described her experience training with the MMA community as an “extremely challenging journey.”

Halle’s followers clearly thought that her efforts were worth the results.

“Looking amazing and very beautiful,” wrote one admirer.

“Any way you look at it you’re a knockout Halle,” another remarked.

Pro MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded to Halle Berry’s post by inviting the actress to come train with her at 10th Planet San Diego, and Halle promised to take her up on that offer.

“Yasss!!!! You are killing it! You have to come train with us at @10thplanetsandiego,” Gonzalez wrote.

“Oh…and I’m going to!” Berry responded.

In addition to possessing the strength and endurance that MMA requires, Halle Berry has also demonstrated that she’s extremely flexible. In another recent Instagram photo, the Catwoman actress was pictured stretching by placing her legs wide apart against a wall and leaning forward until her head nearly touches the ground. That photo gave her followers a clear view of the well-defined muscles on her shoulders and back.

Those who want to learn more about Halle Berry’s fitness routine should be sure to check out her Instagram page for more workout ideas, advice, and motivational messages.