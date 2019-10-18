Aussie Stunner Brittny Baylis Exposes Plenty Of Skin And Tattoos In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Australian model and hairstylist Brittny Baylis, who is popular on Instagram for her amazing figure and tattoo-inspired look, is no stranger to flaunting her figure in skimpy bikinis. To her fans’ delight, the model does that quite often.

Taking to her page on Friday morning, the model shared a new hot snap with her fans where she looked nothing short of gorgeous in a skimpy black bikini.

The risqué ensemble not only allowed Brittny to show off an ample amount of cleavage and her taut stomach, but it also enabled her to put her tattoos on full display. To add some style to her bikini, the model opted for a sheer black cardigan on top to pull off a very chic look.

The 24-year-old hottie wore her brunette tresses down, opted for minimal makeup, and ditched accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the photograph was captured by Aussie photographer Johnny Lux. She, however, decided not to write a caption for the picture.

As of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 220 comments, where fans praised the hot model for her amazing figure and beautiful facial features, also showering her with numerous compliments.

“I just love you, I swear,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Extremely beautiful view and you have one amazingly sexy and beautiful body,” another one chimed in.

“That’s just the best tattoo placement I have seen on any woman,” a third follower wrote.

Other fans praised the stunning model by using words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “I just died,” “love the new tattoos,” and “you’re stupidly attractive,” among others.

Prior to sharing the latest picture with her fans, Brittny posted another sultry snap on her Instagram account which became a hit among her fans and followers.

In the snap, the Sydney native opted for a provocative set of white lingerie and struck a side pose to expose her peachy posterior. She wore her tresses in soft, romantic waves, opted for minimal makeup, and seductively looked into the camera to strike a pose.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has gotten more than 14,000 likes and over 150 comments, showing that fans fell in love with the hot snap.

Apart from her regular fans, Brittny is also followed by other Instagram models, celebrities and influencers. These include tattoo model Katia Kubacki‏, Niykee Heaton, Becca Edwards, and Swedish model Zhara Nilsson, among others.