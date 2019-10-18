Nanny Marissa Mowry Sentenced To 20 Years After Having The Baby Of The 11-Year-Old Boy She Abused

Marissa Mowry sexually abused an 11-year-old she was supposed to be taking care of and then later had his baby.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Marissa Mowry, of Florida, finally received her sentence for an unthinkable crime. When Mowry was 22-years-old, she worked as a nanny. One of the children she was hired to care for in 2014 was an 11-year-old boy. During this time, Mowry sexually abused the child repeatedly without using protection and she later gave birth the boy’s child.

This past week, it was determined that Mowry would spend 20 years in prison for her crime. After her prison time is up, she will have 10 more years of probation and will have to register as a sex offender, according to People.

The boy Mowry abused eventually told his mother about what had been going on. She then contacted the police department. At that point, the child that Mowry and her victim shared had already been born. Thus, a DNA test was all it took to prove that the 11-year-old was in fact the father. Mowry was taken into custody and pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual battery upon a victim under 12-years-old.

Law enforcement said the abuse took place at the Hillsborough County home where Mowry was supposed to be doing her job and taking care of the boy.

The victim, who has not been named, is now 17-years-old. While his life has been forever changed by the horrific sexual abuse he encountered, he has made the most of his situation and the fact that he was made a father far earlier than he would have ever dreamed.

The child he shares with Mowry is now 5-years-old and the teen works hard to be the best possible father he can. He takes care of the child, a boy, before he heads off to high school and then plays with him when he returns home.

His mother spoke out against Mowry, condemning her for her actions, but praising her son for how strong he has been and how he has managed to make the most of an unthinkably difficult situation.

“We’re talking about a child that was 11. Not even a teenager. Eleven. It has not ruined his life, but it’s changed his life. But he has turned into one of the most amazing dads you’ll ever meet.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mowry had a boyfriend at the time the abuse was taking place. The abuse occurred without his knowledge and he grew distraught upon realizing the true identity of her child’s father.