NFL Rumors: Chiefs Could Look To Trade For Eli Manning If Patrick Mahomes Will Be Out Long-Term

The Kansas City Chiefs suddenly have a quarterback problem, and reports suggest that the team may try to solve the question mark behind center by swinging a trade for Eli Manning.

Chiefs starter and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes went down in Thursday night’s win over the Denver Broncos, suffering an apparent dislocated kneecap. While torn ligament in the patella can be a career killer for NFL players, it appears that Mahomes may have avoided the worst-case scenario, though will still be out for several weeks at least. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, there appeared to be no damage beyond the dislocated kneecap itself.

“The MRI has confirmed the Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, but not significant additional damage, sources tell me and @JamesPalmerTV,” Rapoport tweeted. “He’ll seek additional opinions to be sure. The plan is for him to return this season after a brief absence.”

However long Mahomes may be out, the Chiefs will need to find some help at quarterback. The team carried only two quarterbacks on the roster, with backup Matt Moore coming in relief of Mahomes on Thursday and holding the lead against the Broncos.

The Chiefs may have some bigger plans for a long-term replacement. As NJ.com reported, the Chiefs may be interested in swinging a trade for Eli Manning, who is now riding the bench behind Daniel Jones in New York. As the report noted, Manning is in the final year of his contract and appears to be permanently on the bench in New York as the Giants hope to develop Jones into a franchise quarterback.

The report suggested that the Chiefs may be able to land Manning for a mid-round draft pick, as the Giants would be happy to get anything in a return for a quarterback who looks to be gone after this season regardless.

“Manning’s 2019 salary is $11.5 million, and the Chiefs would have to pay the prorated amount of that, depending on when they traded for him,” the report noted.” Since there are 10 weeks left in the regular season after this week, the Chiefs would owe Manning 58.8 percent of his salary (10/17th) — or $6.76 million.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are atop the AFC West at 5-2, but without Mahomes, they could have an uphill battle to follow up last season’s 12-4 record and No. 1 overall seed. It is not clear yet just how long Mahomes will be out, but all estimates seem to indicate he will be missing at least a few weeks.