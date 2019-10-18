Beyonce Shows Off Curves In Red Skintight Dress

Beyonce is at it again on Instagram, posting a threesome of photos that has left her fans in awe of her beauty. The three new posts came on Friday evening and featured the “Crazy in Love” singer sporting a skintight red dress that shimmered in all the right ways.

Beyonce’s red dress was long-sleeved and featured a half-turtleneck design. The singer paired the garb with matching red shimmery glasses that clearly were only for dramatic effect and not vision repair. Her hair was pulled back in a tight pony that wrapped in braids and featured an ombre color. Her locks ran down to below her bust line, the singer holding some of the strands back in her hand. Completing the hot outfit was a pair of dangling gold earrings that resembled a fish skeleton.

The second photo from the pack was a selfie Beyonce snapped up-close and personal, featuring her flawless makeup. The “Irreplaceable” singer opted for a natural look on her night out, wearing a nude lip and just a hint of eyeshadow. Faux eyelashes completed the look, which emphasized her light brown eyes.

The third post was of Beyonce posing next to her husband Jay-Z. This post was a video, which featured a quick back-and-forth between two photos. Beyonce puckered her lips in both photos, and in one, she crossed her right eye while keeping her left eye focused on the camera. It was quite the silly post and her fans were loving it in the comments section.

The three posts amassed well over one million likes in less than an hour, which is something not unusual for the singer. With 133 million followers, Beyonce knows how to bring in the likes for each and every one of her posts. Fans left hundreds of fire symbol and heart-eyed emoji in the comments section, as well as countless replies calling her the “queen.”

“You look way better than Bella,” one fan wrote, in response to Bella Hadid being named the most beautiful woman in the world this week.

“Just REMINDING y’all what the most beautiful woman in the world looks like!” another user added.

Loading...

Earlier this month, Beyonce drove her fans wild when she shared another trifecta of posts while wearing a black-and-gold blazer and tiny skirt. The blazer was extremely low-cut, also revealing that the “Halo” singer decided to go without anything underneath. Beyonce’s cleavage was on full display in the high-fashion garb. The three photos brought in almost 7 million likes in total and tens of thousands of comments.