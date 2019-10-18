Eriana Blanco’s Tiny Bikini Struggles To Contain Her Assets In New Instagram Snapshot

Instagram sensation Eriana Blanco, who has carved out a name for herself on the photo-sharing website through her racy snaps, recently took to her page and wowed her 2.2 million fans with a hot new share.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a very tiny printed bikini, one that struggled to contain her breasts. As a result, Eriana flashed an ample amount of cleavage and underboob to titillate her fans. In addition. the skimpy bikini also allowed Eriana to put her tight stomach and slim waist on full display.

The stunning model wore her raven-colored tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup, including a nude pink lipstick and a tinge of coral blusher. Finally, she accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses to pull off a very glamorous, yet sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Wynwood — a happening and colorful district in Miami.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the skimpy bikini was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

The model also asked her fans to rate her picture from 1 to 10. It looks like the model is quite fond of letting fans rate her pictures, as she has done so in the past.

Within two hours of posting, the snap has garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 800 comments. This shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website, as fans never seem to get enough of her hotness.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, Eriana’s snap was also liked by many of her fellow models, including Toochi Kash, Chantel Zales, Vicky Aisha, and Erika Gray, among others.

“I have never seen a woman more beautiful than you,” one of her fans opined.

“Absolutely gorgeous figure,” another one wrote.

“Whoa, whoa! Is there a picture of the day award?? Amazing!” a third follower commented.

The remaining fans wrote words and phrases like “you left me speechless,” “amazing body,” “your pics are always a 10,” and “smoking hot,” to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the skimpy bikini picture, Eriana treated admirers to a video where she could be seen flaunting her body in a different blue printed bikini. As seen in the video and its caption, the clip was filmed for the energy drink brand Bang Energy.

As of the writing of this article, the video has garnered almost 250,000 views and over 270 comments, where fans drooled over the model’s hot body and showered her with numerous compliments.