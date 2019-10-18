Kelly Ripa Rocks Cowboy Hat While Riding A Horse On Instagram: ‘Swipe Right To See Where I Got My Skillzzzzz’

Kelly Ripa‘s epic Instagram updates haven’t gone anywhere. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has reached somewhat of a legendary status amid her social media followers for delivering hilarious updates: Kelly lying covered in bread loaves with no pants seemed to solidify the epic status earlier this year.

It looks like there’s been an update.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her account. The 50-year-old had posted a fair few photos, with the first showing her in throwback mode: Kelly announced that in her caption. The picture showed Kelly in a full Western getup, with the blonde seen riding a horse – and definitely dressed for it. Kelly was on horseback in a city street filled with parked cars, although eyes were likely on Kelly herself. The star was rocking a tan-colored outfit comprised of pants, boots, and a leather sleeveless jacket worn over a shirt – in short, it was the perfect cowgirl look.

A cowgirl needs a hat, though. Kelly was seen with one. Cowboy hats might not be the standard for this star, but Kelly’s fans know that she’s versatile.

A caption from Kelly encouraged fans to swipe to find out where she’d acquired her skills, with fans seeing photos of daughter Lola Grace horseback riding as a child. There’s always humor with Kelly. There’s also plenty of love for the family.

Kelly and Lola have made headlines recently. The star’s daughter has left home for college at NYU, although with Lola being in the Big Apple, she’ll be close to home. The 18-year-old herself has also made headlines for finally making her Instagram account public – it used to be on lockdown.

As to Kelly’s motherhood status overall, it’s been mentioned in interviews. January saw the star profiled by The Cut, with Kelly asked to speak about the joys of having older children.

“I can say, 100 percent, my schedule is easier now. There was a 15-year period where I went to work and then I’d head right to my kids’ school or a sporting event or made sure I was at the concert,” Kelly said.

Loading...

“Now that I’ve got one kid that’s almost done with college, one that’s going into college, and one that is halfway through his sophomore year of high school, I have a lot more time to free me up to do other projects. Maybe start acting again, who knows,” she added.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos are parents to two sons alongside daughter Lola. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.