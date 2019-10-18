Kelly Ripa Rocks Cowboy Hat While Riding A Horse On Instagram: ‘Swipe To See Where I Got My Skillzzzzz’

Kelly Ripa‘s epic Instagram updates haven’t gone anywhere. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has reached somewhat of a legendary status among her social media followers for sharing hilarious updates — the star’s photo of herself lying covered in bread loaves with no pants seemed to solidify that epic status earlier this year. And today, Kelly gain took to her Instagram to showcase her sense of humor in yet another upload.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her account. The 50-year-old had posted multiple photos, with the first showing her in throwback mode, as stated in her caption. The picture showed Kelly in full Western getup as she was riding a horse. Kelly was on horseback in a city street filled with parked cars, although fans’ eyes were likely on the star herself. The host was rocking a tan-colored outfit comprised of pants, boots, and a leather sleeveless jacket worn over a shirt – in short, it was the perfect cowgirl look.

As every cowgirl needs a hat, it was not surprising Kelly was wearing one. Cowboy hats might not be part of the star’s regular wardrobe, but Kelly’s fans know that she’s versatile.

Kelly’s caption encouraged fans to swipe to find out where she’d acquired her skills, with fans seeing photos of daughter Lola Grace horseback riding as a child. Those words didn’t just highlight Kelly’s wit but also hinted at her love for her family.

Kelly and Lola have made headlines recently. The star’s daughter has left home for college at New York University, although with Lola being in the Big Apple, she’ll be close to home. The 18-year-old herself has also made headlines for finally making her Instagram account public – it used to be on private mode.

As to Kelly’s motherhood status overall, she’s mentioned that as well in interviews. In January, the star was profiled by The Cut, as she spoke about the joys of having older children.

“I can say, 100 percent, my schedule is easier now. There was a 15-year period where I went to work and then I’d head right to my kids’ school or a sporting event or made sure I was at the concert,” Kelly said.

Loading...

“Now that I’ve got one kid that’s almost done with college, one that’s going into college, and one that is halfway through his sophomore year of high school, I have a lot more time to free me up to do other projects. Maybe start acting again, who knows,” she added.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are parents to two sons alongside their daughter, Lola. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her on Instagram.