Sommer Ray Rocks An NSFW Neon Swimsuit While The Fitness Model Shook Her Sensationally Sexy Booty

Although Sommer Ray only wore half of a bikini when she was doing her laundry last month, on Friday, she rocked a memorable neon green one-piece bathing suit. Nevertheless, the fitness model did not look modest in the least with regard to her most recent social media upload. In fact, the curvaceous creature was anything but demure, especially during the second part of her Instagram share.

The initial image showed Sommer as she posed in a rather risque one-piece bathing suit. Her enviable thigh gap was in evidence since the garment was cut all the way up to her waist, leaving her legs and thighs completely bare. The center of the one item of clothing rocked a huge cutout that revealed Sommer’s navel. Meanwhile, another aspect of her well-toned, really tanned NSFW lower part was also free from any material.

Sommer scrunched her face which rocking full makeup, as her brows were darkened, her eyes had been treated to bronze shadow, black liner, and black mascara, and her pout had been swiped with nude lipstick. She had what could be described as a dirty tongue because she had been eating, though she continued to eat a baby bottle pop as she rocked out.

For accessories, Sommer wore a green visor, gold hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet.

In the second image of her Instagram upload, this star let loose in a short video as she shook her sensational booty to a pounding beat. She seemed to be having a great time, especially when she paused a second to take another taste of her candy of choice.

As she danced, Sommer revealed the back of her green bathing suit. The garment was virtually backless except for a small triangle of fabric that came through her legs and up onto her waist area. The shoulder straps of the skimpy one-piece were also visible as she wiggled her bottom.

Meanwhile, her long hair had been pulled up into a ponytail that was secured with a neon green scrunchie, allowing her to match her visor and her suit.

Among Sommer’s 22.9 million Instagram fans and followers, more than 345,000 admirers liked her latest upload within 50 minutes of the post being added to her social media account. Meanwhile, more than 2,100 of those Instagrammers commented on her Friday afternoon share.

“You better stopppppp itttt,” remarked one fan.

“Absolutely stunning babe,” stated a second follower, who added a heart-face emoji and a fire emoji.

“Baby bottle pop sales just skyrocketed,” said a third admirer, who was referring to the candy Sommer was eating while she did her sexy dance on social media.

To stay updated on this hottie, follow Sommer Ray on her Instagram account.