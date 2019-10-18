‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns With Thick Lashes ‘Hunting For Babies’ With Tuna & Aubree On Instagram

Chelsea Houska has been busy. The Teen Mom 2 star has a pretty packed life overall. With three kids, a reality career, and husband Cole DeBoer, there’s never a dull moment for the famous redhead. Chelsea basically drove Instagram followers wild recently by kissing Cole in Daisy Dukes, although today features the mother-of-three taking to her social media without her hunky man.

Earlier today, Chelsea updated her Instagram stories. There were no two ways about it, the whole video was one giant hunt. Chelsea didn’t show too much of her face, as the focus was on her cat, Tuna, and daughter, Aubree, although fans did catch a glimpse of the star’s stunning features. Chelsea’s flowing red hair was visible, with a downward gaze showing beautiful thick lashes layered with mascara.

Chelsea was holding Tuna and speaking.

“Tuna, where did you bring your baby? I wanna find him…And keep him safe!” she said in the video clip.

Chelsea and Aubree were then shown hunting around, with Chelsea mentioning that the activity was a search for the kittens that Tuna recently had.

“Aubree and I are out here following Tuna. Gotta find those babies!… We gotta be close,” she continued.

It was definitely an adorable moment. Particularly so, since the babies were found safe and sound inside a box.

Chelsea first introduced the kittens on Instagram last month. As The Inquisitr reported, the star revealed what was going on to her followers.

“Ok guys, I just got home and Tuna came up to me and she’s looking thin and in her little house that we got her, like this insulated house with a bed, we see some babies. So we are gonna open it up and see what she had.”

Loading...

The Teen Mom stars definitely seem to be pet lovers. Chelsea has updated her Instagram with a goat, and Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s “farm” has been featuring both chickens and horses on the social media platform. Former franchise cast member Farrah Abraham was often seen with the pony that daughter Sophia played with.

Chelsea has been especially busy of late. The star now has two brand collaborations: Itzy Ritzy is the partnership that Chelsea and husband Cole have, and the couple is also branching into eyewear. The Itzy Ritzy launch party has featured on Chelsea’s Instagram recently and on the show.

Chelsea and Cole are parents to two children named Watson and Layne, with the couple also raising Aubree. Chelsea had Aubree when she as a teenager. Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea and her family should follow her Instagram.