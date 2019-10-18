Chelsea Handler Poses In Her Underwear On Instagram And Earns A Like From Jennifer Aniston

Chelsea Handler confessed that she loves to have a good excuse to snap photos of herself in her underwear.

Comedian Chelsea Handler just earned what recently became one of the highest honors an Instagram user could hope for: a like from Jennifer Aniston. All she had to do to get it was take a photo of herself in nothing but her bra and panties.

On Friday, Chelsea took to Instagram to share the snapshot in question. In it, she’s rocking a black bra and a pair of matching low-rise underwear. She’s slightly leaning forward, and she’s holding her phone out in front of her to take a mirror selfie. The positioning of her arms and her bent-over pose is causing her cleavage to slightly spill out of her bra.

By stripping down to her undergarments, the 44-year-old funnywoman is also flaunting her toned tummy and lean, athletic legs.

Chelsea Handler is hamming it up for the camera by opening her mouth wide and slightly raising her eyebrows. She has her blond hair pulled back, but a few fly-aways have managed to escape.

In the caption of her photo, Chelsea joked that she’s always looking for an opportunity to take pictures of herself in her underwear, and this particular photo was meant to serve as a promo for The Kit undergarments. She encouraged her followers to check out the underwear brand, and she informed them that The Kit is donating 3 percent of all proceeds to cancer research this month.

Many of Chelsea Handler’s followers responded to her photo by commenting on how amazing she looks in her underthings, and a few famous folk also reacted to Chelsea’s post with words of praise.

“Actual dream body,” wrote pop star Rita Ora.

“Yes Kween,” Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson remarked.

“Your body your choice,” commented Underworld star Kate Beckinsale.

Chelsea’s post also earned her a like from Jennifer Aniston, who just joined Instagram earlier this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aniston’s first post was a Friends reunion photo of herself, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. According to TooFab, Chelsea was one of the numerous celebrities who welcomed Aniston to the social media platform with an enthusiastic greeting.

“Oh, yeah tushy!” she wrote.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Chelsea Handler recently responded to rumors that she and Jennifer Aniston had a falling out. The women have been close friends for years, but some reports suggested that Jennifer’s 2015 marriage to actor Justin Theroux caused a rift between them that was not repaired until Jennifer celebrated her 50th birthday back in February.

Earlier this month, Chelsea reassured fans of their friendship that there was no truth to the rumors that she and Jennifer had spent years avoiding each other, and she warned them not to believe everything they read.

“Don’t read those magazines! Don’t believe any of it!” Chelsea said during an appearance on Australian talk show The Project. “We’re friends. Don’t worry… I love Jen.”

In addition to being close pals with Jennifer Aniston and getting a like from her, Chelsea Handler can also boast that she’s a member of the select group of 159 people that the former Friends star is currently following on Instagram.