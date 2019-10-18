Emma Hernan Sizzles In A Crop Top And Miniskirt As She Returns To Instagram After A Month

American model Emma Hernan is famous on Instagram for her amazing bikini and lingerie pictures. However, the model has proved time and again that no matter what she wears, or not wear, she can perfectly pull off all types of looks and outfits.

Although Emma actively posts her pictures on Instagram, she took a month-long social media break. On Friday, October 18, however, the model returned to her page and treated her fans to a new sultry snap where she looked nothing short of stunning.

The model opted for a white crop top that she paired with a light pink miniskirt, an outfit that allowed her to flaunt her perfect model body, particularly her well-toned abs and long, sexy legs. To ramp up the glamour, Emma opted for a full face of makeup, wore nude shades, and wore her tresses down.

The model accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a chic oxidized necklace, a white circle handbag, and a pair of sexy, white tie-up stilettos.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured outside Mel’s Drive-In — a popular 1950s-style restaurant for American comfort food and cocktails in West Hollywood, California.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the snap has garnered more than 2,100 likes and over 150 comments, proving that Emma’s fans had been eagerly waiting for her to return to Instagram and share her hot pictures with them.

Soon after going live, many of Emma’s fellow models and celebrities also liked and commented on the snap. These included Arianny Celeste, Juliana Herz, Joy Corrigan, and Zita Vass, among others.

“Love those legs,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So stunning, you’re killing me,” another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following message to express his love and admiration for the hot model.

“Absolutely gorgeous and perfect. So beautiful and oh so sexy.”

The remaining followers used words and phrases like “you’re a hottie,” “obsessed!” “goodness gracious,” and “you’re unreal,” to praise Emma.

Apart from the sultry snap, Emma shared another picture on her Instagram stories where she could be seen rocking a black lace dress with a plunging neckline, one which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. Per the caption, the model was dressed up to attend her mom’s birthday dinner.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, the Boston native was named Miss COED in 2015 — an American nationwide search to find the all-around smartest, most outgoing, and most awesome college girl. The contest is hosted by the entertainment, sports and college website, COED. Apart from that, Emma has also been featured in the “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.