‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Opens Up About Feud With Stassi Schroeder

Despite Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules currently being in post-production, many fans are privy to the storylines they’ll be watching when the show premieres in the next few months. One of the biggest feuds that’s expected to play out is between Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder. Kristen is also rumored to have a minor falling out with Katie Maloney, but it appears to be centered around the Stassi drama. Neither Stassi or Kristen has opened up about the feud much since they have to keep fans tuning in for next season, but Kristen recently shed some light on her friend Rachael O’Brien’s podcast, Be Here for a While.

On her bestie’s podcast, Kristen even admitted she couldn’t say much because of the pending season.

“Everyone knows, we’ve clearly had a falling out,” Kristen noted. “That’s where we are in this moment. It’s on social media. I wasn’t at Stassi’s engagement. We can’t talk about it too much. We will talk about it on Vanderpump Rules.”

However, while trying her hardest to keep her split with Stassi a mystery, she later hinted that it might have something to do with her now-ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter. Viewers of Vanderpump Rules saw the rockiness that was the Kristen-Carter relationship in Season 7, and it might spill over onto Season 8. Katie and Stassi even had some heated conversations with Carter about his relationship with Kristen, which set the divide early on for the ladies.

“I don’t totally understand it and hopefully I will find a way to understand it and also find peace with it. Because it is really hard,” the James Mae creator continued. “Especially going through my breakup with Carter that I am sure lasted far too long for so many people, but it was my f*cking relationship.”

Last month, Kristen and Carter officially split up for good, and the reality star opened up about the split on Instagram. Issues between Kristen and Carter are expected to play out a little bit more into Season 8, but how much the couple filmed together is unknown. A previous report has indicated that the cast is still filming for the upcoming season after it had been announced shooting had wrapped. It’s possible Kristen, Stassi, and Katie might have come together after her split from Carter.

Stassi has explained that she just needed time away from Kristen. This isn’t the first issue for the women, who feuded in Season 2 when it was revealed that Kristen had hooked up with Stassi’s then-boyfriend, Jax Taylor.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to debut later this year.