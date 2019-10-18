Ashanti Flaunts Thick Thighs On A Yacht

Ashanti has just put those thick thighs on display. The singer, songwriter, and record producer has been living the high life of late – the star celebrated her 39th birthday in a bikini on a yacht, and it looks like she hasn’t ditched the setting.

Ashanti’s bikini body might make a headline, but it looks like the star doesn’t need a swimsuit to do just that. The singer updated her Instagram earlier with a stunning and sun-drenched shot of herself, the image appearing to tick boxes for just about everything. The glam setting was there, but the outfit was up there with it.

The photo showed Ashanti looking goddess-like as she struck a pose aboard a luxurious-looking water vessel. The star was photographed in full length and in profile as she gazed ahead of her, giving fans a look at her legs while rocking an unusual dress with a high-end feel. The white number boasted ruffled details that appeared to blow in the wind, as Ashanti flaunted her sensational legs with the materials away from one limb. With her tip-toe on a white ledge and the dress appearing to blow away at just the right time, it was a winning snap.

Ashanti appeared glammed-up, wearing her long brown hair cascading behind her. She donned a pair of shades to top off her look, and in her caption, she seemed to make a statement.

The post quickly proved popular, racking up over 7,000 likes in just 12 minutes.

Ashanti has been making headlines of late. The star was profiled by Grammy.com just this month, where she discussed her musical and fashion endeavors alike. In fact, it looked like Ashanti had teamed up with a pretty well-known brand.

“My new single, ‘Pretty Little Thing,’ that I did with Afro B was such an awesome experience. I shot the video in the Keys in Miami and it was so cool because the reason that I did the song was I just dropped a collab swimsuit line with PrettyLittleThing, and it just made so much sense. You know, how music goes with fashion, and I said, ‘Hey, we need a new record. Let’s put it in the campaign,'” the star told the media outlet.

The dress worn today had a slight designer feel to it, although there’s no saying whether or not it was from Pretty Little Thing.

As seen above, Ashanti is excited to be releasing new music. Fans wishing to see more of the singer and her glam life should follow her on Instagram.