Kate Hudson Stuns In Pink Printed Leggings To Celebrate Fabletics’ Birthday

Kate Hudson wowed her Instagram followers on Friday. The actress, who made headlines for getting back into shape after welcoming her third child, starred in a video in which she was wearing a see-through workout outfit earlier this year.

Kate, who is a mother of three, appears to be one of those women who springs back into shape after giving birth. On October 18, Kate updated her Instagram as she posed in a Fabletics outfit, the sportswear brand she fronts. Kate rocked a pretty eye-catching ensemble made in a mostly pink palette offsetting the grassy setting behind her.

Eyes were likely on her leggings. Kate bounced up and down in the garment that boasted metallic and embellished details. The star paired her lower fashion choice with a pink sports bra and a matching jacket which was worn open in the first photo of a two-picture pack. In the second image, the jacket was zipped together as Kate’s sneakers sported pink soles.

Her overall look ticked boxes for being feminine and for flaunting the mother of three’s sensational post-baby shape. A caption from Kate thanked all those who have made Fabletics purchases as she also congratulated the brand on its sixth birthday.

Kate’s fit body has become a talking point as well as an opportunity for the actress to earn some cash. Kate fronts Weight Watchers alongside Fabletics. In an interview earlier this month, the star opened up about who she has been sticking to a balanced approach for her weight loss.

“It’s about understanding your food and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, being part of a community and having support. I’ve always been a very healthy eater and I’m very knowledgeable about nutrition but I use the app to look things up that I’m not sure about,” the star said, per The Daily Mail.

“It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself,” she added.

Kate is not alone in the celebrity world of super-fit new moms. Last year, Khloe Kardashian was called out for being able to shed the pounds after welcoming her daughter, True. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, was also praised for her shape after giving birth to daughter, Stormi. Reality star Porsha Williams and actress Eva Longoria also garnered praise for their post baby bodies.

