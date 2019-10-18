Kate Hudson Stuns In Leggings So Tight, They Look Painted On

Kate Hudson has wowed her Instagram followers. The actress has been making headlines for getting back into shape since welcoming her third child: a video of Kate in a see-through workout outfit pretty much had the actress’ fans floored over her post-baby body earlier this year.

Kate, who is a mother of three, appears to be one of those celebrities who springs back into shape after giving birth. On October 18, Kate updated her Instagram as she posed in promotional mode for the Fabletics sportswear brand she fronts. Kate was rocking a pretty eye-catching ensemble made in a mostly pink palette, with blush and baby hues offsetting the grassy setting behind her.

Eyes were likely on those leggings. Kate was seen bouncing around in a skin-tight pair boasting metallic and embellished details – they seemed about as tight as leggings go. The star had paired her lowers with a pink sports bra and matching jacket worn open in the first photo, although a zipped-up look did manifest in the second. Kate was also rocking sneakers with pink soles, with the overall look ticking boxes for being feminine, plus flaunting the mother of three’s sensational post-baby shape. A caption from Kate thanked all those who have made Fabletics purchases, alongside congratulating the brand on its birthday.

Kate’s fit body is now a talking point and an opportunity for the actress to earn some cash. Kate fronts Weight Watchers alongside Fabletics, with an interview earlier this month seeing the star open up on sticking to a balanced approach when it comes to weight loss.

“It’s about understanding your food and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, being part of a community and having support. I’ve always been a very healthy eater and I’m very knowledgeable about nutrition but I use the app to look things up that I’m not sure about,” the star said, per The Daily Mail.

“It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself,” she added.

Kate is not alone in the celebrity world of super-fit new moms. Khloe Kardashian has proven a talking point for shedding the pounds since welcoming daughter True last year, with sister Kylie Jenner also praised for her shape after giving birth to daughter Stormi. Also garnering praise for their post-baby bodies have been reality star Porsha Williams and actress Eva Longoria.

Fans wishing to see more of Kate should follow her Instagram.