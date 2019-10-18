‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino Dishes On Divorce From Former Husband Jim Bellino

Alexis Bellino described their breakup as 'tumultuous.'

Alexis Bellino recently spoke out about her 2018 split from Jim Bellino.

During an interview on People TV‘s Reality Check, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who was married to Jim for 14 years, opened up about her ended marriage, her new relationship with boyfriend Andy Bohn, and her new role on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

Speaking to the People TV hosts, Alexis said that she and Jim had a rough time when parting ways after spending a lot of years in a broken marriage. However, the pair have since found themselves in a better place in their relationship, which is a healthy situation for their three kids, including 13-year-old James and 11-year-old twins Melania and Mackenna.

“You have to put all the animosity behind you, which we’re both doing, and move on,” she explained.

While Bellino admitted that there were “some things” that happened that led to the end of her and Jim’s marriage, she didn’t reveal what those issues were. She did say that she and Jim possessed different opinions about whether or not her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County had anything to do with their failed relationship.

In the months that followed her divorce from Jim, Bellino began dating Bohn and she now says that while she did not want to get married again prior to meeting him, their relationship has completely changed her mind about the future.

As fans may have heard, Bellino recently made a return cameo on The Real Housewives of Orange County and she has also joined the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition with her mother, Penelope.

“It’s going to be really hard to watch,” Bellino said of the show. “Those therapists really do take you and break you down to get to the true core problem and build you back up.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bellino discussed the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County when she gave an interview to Hollywood Life. While Bellino said she would be interested in making a cameo appearance on the reality show, she told the outlet she and her boyfriend are far to busy with their kids to take on the commitments of a full-time role on the series.

Also during her interview with Hollywood Life, Bellino addressed the rumors regarding the idea that Tamra Judge was allegedly standing in the way of her potential comeback by confirming she would never do the show if Alexis was on it. Then Bellino said that she and Judge don’t talk to one another much but if that should come to pass while the two were making a public appearance together, she would be cordial to Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.