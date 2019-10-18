‘RHOA’ Season 12: Cynthia Bailey Offers An Update On Nene Leakes Feud

Where do they stand today?

Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leakes weren’t in a good place when fans last saw them together on The Real Housewives of Atlanta but where do they stand today?

During an interview with Hollywood Life on October 18, Bailey said that while she and Leakes were in a “really bad place” with one another during the Bravo TV reality series’ 11th season earlier this year, they’ve made some progress since. However, when it came to the progress made, the ladies didn’t get to a better place in their friendship until the end of Season 12.

“Season 12 was tough because we kind of stayed in that really bad place,” Bailey explained, adding that she and Leakes are in a “better place” today.

“We’re not in a great place. We’re not in the perfect place, but we are in a way better place by the time we get to the end of the season [12],” she explained.

While things between Bailey and Leakes aren’t exactly peachy-keen at this point in time, Bailey said that when it comes to their main issues, she’s found some personal closure after talking things out with her co-star. As she explained, she spoke her mind to Leakes and felt she did so truthfully. So, when it comes to their future, Bailey doesn’t know what more she can do to mend things completely with Leakes.

Despite the hardships she faces with Leakes during The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12, Bailey said that overall, she was in a really good place during filming on the new season. As fans may know, Bailey became engaged to her boyfriend, Mike Hill, while filming the show over the summer.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Leakes was recently labeled as a “bully” by Moore. During a chat with TMZ, Moore said that Leakes has taken a personal issue with her and appears to be quite intimidated by her, which she doesn’t understand. Moore then said that she hopes Leakes will ultimately be able to pull herself together and realize that she’s not looking for a fight.

According to Moore, she came back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta “in peace” but despite that, Leakes seems to be quite bothered by her presence. Luckily, amid her issues with Leakes, Moore said a number of her co-stars, including Eva Marcille, had her back.

Bailey, Leakes, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV on November 3 at 8 p.m. for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.