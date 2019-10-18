Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skimpy Lingerie

The cosplay model looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

While Erica Fett may be best known for being an expert cosplay model, she also habitually posts sexy snaps without a specific character in mind on her Instagram account. On Friday, the stunner uploaded a provocative post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy. In the snap, taken for Elite Online Magazine, Erica posed while sitting on her knees with her hands on her thighs. She tilted her head to the side and gazed down at the beige carpet.

The stunner sizzled in a red bra with velvet detail and matching panties that left little to the imagination. The bra straps slipped off her shoulders, making the look all that more tantalizing. Erica’s ample cleavage was barely contained in the tiny top. Her toned abs and long, lean legs were also on full display in the risque lingerie.

The bombshell wore her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup, including bronze eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner, subtle contour, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Erica asked fans if they had any desire to cuddle her by the fireside. Unsurprisingly, the model’s many admirers vocalized their interest in the comments section.

“Would love to snuggle with you Erica [you’re] a hotty!!!” admitted a follower.

“No need for a fireplace @erica.fett – you’re already hot enough,” quipped another.

“I would snuggle up next you ANYWHERE; YOU’RE FREAKIN GORGEOUS!!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The sexy snap quickly racked up more than 14,000 likes.

Luckily for enamored fans, Erica has a tendency to post NSFW pictures on her Instagram account. Earlier this week, the stunner drove admirers wild by dressing up as a sexy version of Velma from the Scooby-Doo franchise. The model flaunted her flawless figure in the revealing costume that consisted of a cropped orange turtleneck, a red mini skirt, and a pair of eyeglasses.

In an interview with Tattoo Life, the beauty revealed that she began her modeling career by posing for the pinup website, Suicidegirls, more than a decade ago. She also noted that while she loves her job, a few difficulties are part of being a cosplay model.

“Pros are that I get to meet other amazing creators, artists, models, photographers and it’s fantastic. I meet people that inspire [me] daily,” explained Erica. “The cons are that it’s very demanding on social media to stay connected all throughout the day.”

To see more of Erica and her incredible costumes, be sure to check out her Instagram account.