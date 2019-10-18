Venus Williams Stuns In Tight Spandex For China Instagram Pics: ‘Enjoy’

Venus Williams has been documenting her travels on Instagram. In fact, the 39-year-old tennis superstar made headlines for her excursions in the Far East when Venus surprised fans earlier this year by rocking Daisy Dukes on the social media platform to chronicle her voyages. On October 18, the star is back with a fresh update – and she wants her fans to relish it.

On Friday, Venus posted a series of images in which she appeared to be relaxed and happy. For the opening snap, Venus sat a boat while a stunning cliff served as the backdrop. Although the decidedly lush setting amid greenery and water may well have had fans’ eyes glued to the view for a bit, when Venus is included in photographs, the attention is typically almost all about her. The brunette looked beautiful while wearing a strappy black top paired with dark leggings.

The second image in the series showed China’s symbolic red lanterns while the third image caught Venus posing near a structure that featured a pagoda-like roof. Her rock-hard legs were on show via Venus’ spandex leggings, with an even better view of the star’s ripped physique was visible in the next image in which Williams was seated, putting her super-strong arms and built legs on show.

She also shared food and court snaps in the photo-heavy post that included a video.

Venus’ caption seemed to indicate that she wanted her followers to get a feel for her trip which seemed to happen. The post proved to be popular in no time, racking up more than 10,000 likes in just 50 minutes.

Venus may have a slightly lower-profile as compared to her sister, Serena, but she still has plenty of fans. That said, Venus often mentions her sibling in interviews. When Byrdie asked Venus if she has any pre-match rituals, the star responded by repeating something her famous sibling said.

“Breathe. Center yourself. Then hustle. I also have to give it to Serena for giving me the advice I’ve carried with me throughout my career. When we were kids, I asked Serena if she was nervous about a match. She said she wasn’t nervous because we have to show up, and if we’re already showing up, we might as well compete.”

“I also swear by a good Vinyasa flow to clear the head. It just takes you to a whole different level of calm that I don’t typically get in my busy schedule,” Serena added.

