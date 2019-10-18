Gwen Stefani Wears Crop Top & Latex Pants In No Doubt Throwback Photo

Gwen Stefani is currently in Las Vegas and has shared a photo of herself from back in the day to get fans hyped.

The “Looking Hot” songstress posted a photo from her No Doubt days to promote her Vegas residency. In the image, Gwen is rocking a cropped white vest top and neon-colored PVC pants. She accessorizes herself with a black belt and numerous bracelets. Gwen has always been known for her red lipstick; even back then, she rocking that look.

The “Wind It Up” hitmaker’s nails are painted black and her blond, wavy hair appears to be a lot shorter than it is today. She performs on stage wearing a bindi, which she often wore because her boyfriend at the time, the bass player of No Doubt, Tony Kanal, was Indian. Tony’s mother provided Gwen with some to wear on stage, as The Inquisitr reported.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Oh, I love u so much, Gwen! I gotta see you before your residency ends!” one user wrote.

“I’m pretty sure I wasn’t the only 15-year-old boy who had a crush on this girl in 1997,” another shared.

“Damn! That’s the Gwen I remember!” a third mentioned, adding a heart emoji.

“This how I remember you back when I started listening to your music,” a fourth fan remarked.

“A fashion icon,” a fifth follower commented.

Last week, No Doubt’s iconic album, Tragic Kingdom, turned 24 years old. Adrian Young, the drummer of the band, hinted that they might reunite for a 25th anniversary tour to honor the record, per The Inquisitr.

“Tragic Kingdom is 24-years-old! Great memories of that record and tour. Let’s do some shows to celebrate the 25th next year! #tk25tour?” he wrote on Instagram.

No Doubt has released six albums since 1992 — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove. Their last release was in 2012.

Gwen’s residency, “Just A Girl,” is named after one of the band’s most iconic singles. The show is scheduled to end next year in May.

While she’s busy as a showgirl in Vegas, she is also a judge on the 17th season of The Voice alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

