Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Flaunts Insane Figure In Biker Shorts & Sports Bra As She Hits The Gym

Daniella Chavez is well known for showing off her voluptuous figure on her Instagram page. Though fans of the Chilean Playboy model are used to seeing sultry photos of her, they are less used to seeing her working on her famous body.

Yet that is what she did on Thursday when she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she is flaunts her toned figure as she hit the gym with flattering workout clothes. The photo shows Chavez at Motion Health & Performance Center, a fitness center in Santiago, Chile, as the geotag she included with her post indicates.

The blond bombshell is rocking a sports bra in pink with accents in black. The top features black-and-while straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous buxom physique fully on display. While the model didn’t add any tags with her photo, the side details displaying the word “pink” on the bra suggests she is wearing Victoria’s Secret.

Chavez teamed her sports bra with a pair of black biker shorts that reach down to her mid-thighs while sitting slightly above her bellybutton. The style of shorts help accentuate Chavez’s hourglass figure by contrasting her strong, wide hips with her slender midsection.

In the photo, Chavez is seen lifting a weight bar behind her shoulders as she stands with one leg in front of the other, highlighting her pert derriere. Writing in Spanish, the U.S.-based model paired her photo with a lengthy caption in which she describes the benefits of working out, not just as it relates to one’s body but also to one’s mental health and disposition.

Chavez wore her bangs swept to the side while her hair is styled into two side braids that fall over her shoulders.

Since going live, the post — which Chavez shared with her 12.1 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 60,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 530 comments to the photo, proving to be quite popular. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American beauty took to the comments to praise her strength and good looks, while also engaging with her fitness-related caption.

“Omg incredibly beautiful and stunning!!” one user wrote in English.

“Beautiful and strong,” said another English-speaking fan, pairing the comment with a purple heart emoji.