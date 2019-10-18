Jen Selter Stuns In Tiny Crochet String Bikini While Posing On Net High Up In The Air

The fitness model shared an inspirational message with her Instagram followers.

Jen Selter, the fitness model whose toned backside helped her rise to fame on Instagram, earned her followers’ approval without flaunting her most famous asset in her latest snapshot.

On Friday, the 26-year-old social media influencer shared an idyllic photo of herself relaxing on a net constructed out of rope. It was stretched out like a massive hammock, and a few large pillows were arranged on top so that Jen could comfortably lay down. For her captivating photo shoot, she chose to wear a colorful crochet string bikini. The tiny garment featured a triangle top and low-rise bottoms that provided fans with a full view of her washboard stomach.

With its bright purple, blue, and yellow hues, her striking two-piece stood out from the background. However, while the location of Jen’s photo wasn’t quite as vibrant as her outfit, it was also stunning. Her resting spot was located high above a snaking bamboo walkway that provided travelers with a way to traverse the tranquil green water visible below Jen. She was also surrounded by trees and lush green foliage. Some sunlight was visible shining down through the dense vegetation, but while Jen was wearing a bikini and a pair of sunglasses, she was in the shade.

For her photo’s caption, Jen shared a motivational message about dreaming something and setting out to accomplish it upon waking.

Jen might spend a lot of time in the gym sculpting the fit physique that her fans love so much, but it turns out that the brunette beauty’s Instagram followers also enjoy admiring her when she’s not in motion. In just one hour, the stunning snapshot of Jen lying back and relaxing had already racked up 58,000 likes from her 12.7 million followers. She was also showered with praised in the comments section of her post.

“Stunning! I love how you can show off your body but keep it classy as the same time!” remarked one fan.

“You look so good here,” another wrote.

“Can I have your stomach,” commented a third admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jen has been doing quite a bit of traveling to exotic locations lately, and she’s been documenting her adventures on Instagram. However, she recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she’s currently back in Los Angeles, which means that she’s getting back to work in the gym.

In one video that Jen recently uploaded to her stories, she is performing squats on top of two weight benches. She has one foot on each bench, and she’s holding a large dumbbell between her legs as she performs the exercise.

The fitness enthusiast is clearly working hard, but she’s still finding time to play now that she’s back in L.A. In another video, Jen revealed that she recently visited a pumpkin patch, where she demonstrated how to incorporate two of the orange squashes into a workout routine. Naturally, the exercise she performed while holding the round fruits over her head was a squat.