Melissa Gorga Dishes On The Alliances Of ‘RHONJ’ Season 10, Offers Update On Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga and the cast filmed the new episodes earlier this year.

Melissa Gorga is opening up about the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premieres on Bravo TV next month.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Gorga said that when it comes to the new episodes, fans of the long-running series should expect plenty of drama, as usual, and plenty of laughs before dishing on the new alliances of the show.

“I think you’re going to be surprised over who gets along and [who] doesn’t,” she said, adding that there will be arguments between cast members that fans would never see coming.

Gorga also said that when it comes to the ladies of the show, there will be “some people” from past seasons who make cameo appearances to mix things up with the group. Although she didn’t reveal who those people would be, cast member Danielle Staub, who appeared in a part-time role for the past couple of seasons, was seen in the Season 10 trailer.

Also in the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 trailer, Gorga was seen bickering back and forth with Jennifer Aydin.

“There’s a lot of people that are bumping [heads] that you wouldn’t think would bump heads. It’s shocking. There’s twists in there,” she explained.

In addition to the drama among the cast, Gorga said she and her co-stars will be seen channeling their sexy sides during Season 10.

As for her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, who continues to be faced with her husband Joe’s ongoing legal drama, Gorga said she’s been doing “good,” despite the fact that a decision regarding Joe’s deportation appeal has yet to be made.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Giudice said during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion that she would not stay married to Joe if he were to be deported back to Italy. However, despite the fact that Joe is now back in Italy, she reportedly has no plans to divorce her husband.

“Neither Teresa nor Joe will be filing for divorce anytime because of the girls who really want them to stay together,” a source close to the family revealed to Hollywood Life.

Teresa and Joe share four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — and will celebrate 20 years of marriage on October 23. As for where they will be when they do so, that has yet to be revealed.

Gorga, Giudice, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.