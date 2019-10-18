Russian Fitness Model Ekaterina Zueva Sizzles In Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Ekaterina Zueva, who is ready to take on this Friday, wants to know what her Instagram fans have planned for the weekend. On October 18, the Russian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunts her flawless physique while wearing a minuscule bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell struck a sexy pose while modeling in an elegant room as she rocked a cream-colored, two-piece bathing suit that consisted of a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that went over the model’s shoulders. The top’s triangles were super tiny and did just enough to cover the model’s ample chest, while leaving quite a bit of her cleavage in full evidence.

Zueva teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that included straps that stretched high up on her sides, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. In fact, the bottoms are so high cut that their effect revealed a different set of tan lines from what Zueva’s hips regularly show. This style of bikini helped accentuate her amazing figure by contrasting her strong lower upper with her toned, slender midsection.

According to the tag included with her post, the swimsuit Zueva was wearing is courtesy of Be.Mae.Bae.

Zueva was posing for the photo with one leg in front of the other in a way that further highlighted the curves of her body. She looked at the camera with a deep gaze and her lips were pursed in a coquettish expression. Her brunette tresses were pulled back into a tight, high ponytail that drew attention to her face and body. She was wearing a bit of eye makeup that added depth to her gaze.

The post — which Zueva shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 13,600 likes in just a couple of hours of being published. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 170 comments to the photo, suggesting that quite a lot more interactions are still to come as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Zueva. As per usual, most of the comments were written in her native Russian, though some were written in other languages, including English.

“Great looking body,” one user raved in English.

“Amazing body dear,” said another English-speaking user, who trailed the comment with fire emoji.