‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Tight Abs In Eyelet Crop Top

Yanet Garcia is well-known for her fabulous figure, and she has made headlines for years showing her curves while wearing rather skimpy outfits. On Friday, the star proved on Instagram that she can look gorgeous even when she is mostly covered up.

In the post, Yanet was on location at Hoy Television, the place in which she delivers weather forecasts. She wore a white eyelet crop top and brown cargo capri pants featuring a cuffed band at the bottom.. A small microphone that had been clipped to the low-cut neckline of her top drew attention to her abundant cleavage. The mid-rise pants, which allowed Yanet to reveal her chiseled abs, were teamed with a pair of open-toe brown stiletto booties.

For the social media snap, Yanet wore a full face of makeup while her long, brown hair fell in loose curls over her shoulders. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

With one hand in her pocket, she struck a pose for the camera while flashing a charming smile. Yanet’s hoards of fans loved the snap, and the post garnered more than 50,000 likes within an hour of going live. Most of her fans raved over how stunning she looked.

“You are a wonder of nature,” one follower said.

“No way she’s real,” wrote another admirer.

“Those abs tho [sic],” one fan wrote.

Yanet clearly works hard on those abs. Dubbed the world’s “sexiest weather girl,” Yanet is passionate about working out, and she recently announced her partnership with Fit Plan, an app that connects people with online trainers. In a recent post, she announced that fans could work out with her via the app beginning in 2020.

In the same post, Yanet also said it was a special occasion for her to partner with a company that was helping to make her dreams come true. She has also been sharing some behind-the-scenes footage as she worked on the project. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, Yanet flaunted her figure in a workout bra and a pair of yoga pants while filming for the coaching company.

How she still finds the time to do all she does is a mystery, but her fans are no doubt glad she is still able to post an occasional photo of herself while on the set as she rocks her chic outfits. She recently flaunted her booty in a dress that hugged her every curve.

Fans wanting to keep up with Yanet can follow her Instagram account.