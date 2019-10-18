Cindy Prado Sizzles In Revealing Red, Lace Lingerie

The model flaunted her flawless figure in her latest Instagram post.

Cindy Prado always knows how to get temperatures rising, but her latest Instagram post was particularly red-hot. On Friday, the blond bombshell shared a series of sizzling snaps for her 806,000 followers to enjoy. The photos, taken in Miami, Florida, show Cindy lounging on a gray sofa in her white living room.

The Cuban model flaunted her flawless figure in a plunging, red bodysuit with lace cups from the company Adore Me. The sexy lingerie left little to the imagination and put Cindy’s ample cleavage and long, lean legs on full display. The beauty accessorized the sultry look with dainty gold necklaces and a pair of gold earrings.

The stunner styled her long, blond hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. Cindy opted to wear subtle makeup, including light brown eye shadow and a nude matte lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty.

In all the pictures, the tan and toned model posed on her knees while holding a coffee cup. Her expression, however, did change throughout the photo shoot. The Instagram influencer flirtatiously stuck out her tongue in the first image, and in the following picture, she puckered up her full lips. The final photos show Cindy smiling brightly.

Fans were floored by the photos and quickly flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“Stunning and seductive baby,” gushed an admirer.

“Always beautiful,” wrote a follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Another fan went as far to imply that Cindy’s beauty was unearthly.

“Like an angel coming down from heaven,” said the Instagram user.

Others also praised the beauty for her sunny disposition.

“One of the most beautiful things about you is that you always seem so happy, upbeat,” expressed a commenter.

“Love your positivity,” added another.

The tantalizing post has already racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are well aware, Cindy isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consists of her wearing revealing ensembles. On Tuesday, the beauty uploaded photos of herself wearing skintight leather pants and a black corset top. The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it has been liked over 18,000 times.

Earlier this month, the stunner also drove fans wild by wearing a tiny white two-piece and sheer cover-up on an Ibiza beach.

To see more of Cindy, be sure to check out her Instagram account.