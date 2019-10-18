American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Lowers Underwear Bottoms To Show Off Her ‘Gains’

Qimmah Russo is celebrating all the “gains” she has made since she relocated to Texas to coach, and she is sharing the results with her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a few snippets in which she shows off some of the changes she has seen in her body since she embarked on her latest adventure.

In the photos, Russo is posing in front a mirror as she holds her body next to her body to snap the selfie. According to the geotag she included with her post, she snapped the photos at the South Side on Lamar building in Dallas. The bombshell is rocking a baby pink sports bra with thin straps that go around her neck, leaving her strong shoulder lines on display. Her top features a detail in blue at the bottom, in addition to the word “Kind” spelled out across the chest.

Russo teamed her sports bra with a pair of dark blue hipsters that sit low on her frame, in a way that highlights her strong, wide hips. To enhance those features even further, the fitness model is using her thumb to lower her underwear down onto her upper thighs. This way, she showcases muscular lower abs in addition to her powerful hips.

Russo is wearing her light blonde hair in a middle part and pulled back in a low ponytail. The model is wearing some eye makeup, more markedly gold glitter next to her eyes, which adds sparkle and fun to her look.

Russo shared three photos with her post. The first two are similar in that they show her lowering her hipsters. The third offers a shot of the model with her side to the mirror, which showcases her booty.

Since going live, the post — which Russo shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered about 52,000 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in nearly 1,000 comments to the photos, proving to be quite a success.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the California fitness guru took to the comments section to praise her insane physique, while sharing their admiration for her.

“Definitely can see them gains!!!” one user chimed in, sharing a series of emoji depicting flexed biceps.

“Glutes getting thick!” said another user, adding hand signs and fire emoji at the end of the message.

“Goals!” a third fan raved.