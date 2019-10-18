Bikini Bombshell Hannah Palmer Thrills Instagram In Daisy Dukes & See-Through Shirt: ‘Can You See My Halo?’

Hannah Palmer is thrilling her Instagram fans. The Maxim model and Bang Energy face is fast-rising on the platform, with her killer bikini body definitely getting noticed. Hannah tends to update her account in swimwear, although today has seen the bombshell throw on a little more clothing. Still, the look didn’t deprive Hannah’s fans of her killer figure.

Hannah’s photo today showed her shot outdoors and delivering direct eye contact – the star may be loved for her fierce curves and toned silhouette, but that piercing gaze is also adored. Hannah was seen posing for the camera in a fun and summery wardrobe, with a pair of Daisy Dukes being pretty tiny as they showcased hints of the star’s thighs – the camera didn’t take in Hannah’s legs. The cute shorts had been paired with a loose and very low-cut cropped shirt, with the finish here affording plenty to look at in more ways than one. The plunging neckline was seeing Hannah’s ample assets take center stage, although the woven materials also afforded a see-through finish.

Hannah posed for her snap with her signature blonde locks worn down, plus what appeared to be discreet makeup accentuating her pretty features. A simple caption from the model asked fans a question. It also seemed to be suggesting that Hannah is somewhat of an angel.

Fans are in love.

“Ugh, so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous” was another comment.

“As always, I’m happy to see your new photo, you are beautiful Hannah, a heart for you,” one fan wrote with several emoji.

“FRIGGIN GORGEOUS” saw yet another fan thrilled.

Hannah’s post also quickly proved popular overall, racking up over 10,000 likes in under 50 minutes. Hannah may only have 926,000 Instagram followers, but that fanbase is shooting up. It wasn’t so long ago that Hannah’s following sat below the 900,000 mark.

Hannah shot to fame competing to be Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model dished on what she’d do with the winner cash if she were to win.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same,” Hannah said.

“Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!” she added.

