‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Jokes About Her Height With Husband Shane Simpson On Instagram

Emily Simpson is taller than her husband.

Emily Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson, went through a challenging time in their marriage during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 but now, they appear to be in a great place in their relationship. In fact, in one of Emily’s latest Instagram Stories, she and Shane seem to be quite happy with one another.

On October 17, Bravo TV’s The Lookbook shared a report in which it was revealed that Emily and Shane recently made a joint appearance on her page as they discussed the height difference between them.

“How much taller are you than Emily?” a fan asked.

“Well, Emily has the biggest head,” Shane replied, laughing.

Then, after Emily confirmed that she is two inches taller than her husband, Shane cracked yet another joke.

“With or without my heels?” Shane joked.

Emily and Shane have been chronicling their lives as a married couple throughout the past couple of seasons on The Real Housewives of Orange County and it hasn’t always been pretty. In addition to Shane’s cringeworthy comments about Emily and their marriage, Shane has also seemingly been hesitant to open up to his wife about his struggles with his career.

As fans saw weeks ago, Shane took the bar exam during Season 14 and was forced to spend many days away from his wife and their kids as he prepared for the test. However, when Emily, who has already taken and passed the test, attempted to talk about the matter with him as cameras rolled, he changed the subject.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily recently shared a happy family photo of herself, Shane, their three kids, and the two older children Shane shares with his ex. Weeks prior, she discussed her marriage to Shane during an interview with People magazine, revealing that while her husband did say some not-so-nice things about her on The Real Housewives of Orange County, he has since learned his lesson.

“When you have the opportunity to watch yourself, sometimes the self-awareness that you get is just an entirely different perspective,” Emily said. “[Shane] really saw and heard everything everybody was saying and really took it to heart.”

Emily added that Shane watched the show with intent and has changed himself as a result.

To see more of Emily, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.