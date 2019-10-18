Devon Windsor Flaunts Toned Bod In Sports Bra & Leggings As She Gets Ready For Her Wedding

Devon Windsor, who is only a month away from her wedding, is keeping her fans clued in on her workout regimen prior to the big event in her newest Instagram post.

Her most recent post consisted of four videos and one photo, all of which showed Devon’s super toned bod as she worked out. She wore a black sports bra with thick straps paired with tight, black leggings. The leggings were high-waisted and featured criss-cross cut-outs on the calves.

The videos documented Windsor as she completed different sets of workout exercises. The first clip showed her working with a couple of small weights as she also sported a thin resistance band around her ankles. The second video showed an exercise that focused on her legs, while the third and fourth clips showed her completing floor work. Throughout the videos, her trainer was there to help ensure that she was using the correct technique.

In the final photo of the set, Devon posed in front of the gym’s logo as she held two weights in her hands. She wore her hair slicked back in a low ponytail with a middle part. The model kept things simple as she did not wear any visible accessories.

The model previously opened up to Ocean Drive Magazine about her hopes and dreams for the future. She also discussed how she and her fiancé, Johnny Barbara, split their time between Coral Gables and New York.

“It’s the best of both worlds. You have that outdoor beach lifestyle and the ocean, and then you have shopping and restaurants. I’ll probably always have both,” she said.

In the context of other models like Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel who returned to the runway after having kids, Windsor talked about her hopes of becoming a mom.

“It is the most bada** thing! Just getting back in the game and being a supermom plus doing your own thing. I really respect women who do it all like that. That’s truly what I want for my future.”

Fans that can’t get enough of the Victoria’s Secret model can check out her earlier post in which she rocked a cut-out swimsuit. Plus, followers can keep an eye on her social media feed, where she will hopefully share more about her impending wedding.