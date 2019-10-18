Cara Delevingne Spreads Legs In Goofy Throwback Photo From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Rehearsals

Cara Delevingne is showing off her goofy side in her latest Instagram post.

In the photo, the British fashion model has her legs in the air and a kooky expression on her face alongside another girl whose face is behind one of Cara’s gams. In the caption, she reveals that this was taken backstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show which took place during New York Fashion Week last month. It also looks like Gigi Hadid may have been the photographer. Cara tagged an account called Gisposables which is Gigi’s second account full of candid photos that she’s taken with a disposable camera.

The account which was started in June of this year currently has 141,000 followers and includes photos of Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, high fashion model Adut Akech and more.

The same photo of Cara Delevigne is on Gigi’s burner page and has about 32,000 likes. Cara’s post on her Instagram page currently has more than 280,000 likes and over 700 comments.

Although she’s been in the modeling world for years and has stacked her resume with notable achievements, Cara has been in the news a lot recently because of her relationship with former Pretty Little Liars’ actress Ashley Benson. As The Inquisitr reported back in August, there were rumors that the two had gotten married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

But as E! News reports, it looks like those rumors were untrue since there are no records of a marriage certificate for them. According to one of E!’s sources, the two women had a “fun friendship ceremony” in Vegas bu they are not legally wed to one another.

But even though they aren’t married, it’s clear that Cara’s feelings for her girlfriend are very strong. She raved about her in a recent interview with E!.

“It’s so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me,” she said when she was asked about Ashley at the #GirlHero Awards hosted by Girl Up. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

She also paid tribute to Ashley during her speech at the Trevor Awards where she was recognized for her advocacy on LGBT issues.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.“She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

To keep up with Cara Delelvigne’s life updates, be sure to follow her on Instagram.