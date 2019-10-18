Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Spills Out Of Skintight Halloween Costume

Internet celebrity Niece Waidhofer has a knack for coming up with original posts in which she looks gorgeous. The brunette bombshell showcased her creativity as well as her fabulous figure in her most recent Instagram update.

The double post showed Niece dressed up in a devil costume. The outfit consisted of a skintight corseted minidress made of black leather. The low-cut number showed off Niece’s cleavage and her hourglass shape. The ensemble featured red trim and wide, leather wrist bracelets. The beauty paired the outfit with a pair of thigh-high black boots, which gave viewers a nice peek of the tops of her legs. Niece also wore a pair of ornate wings adorned with black and red feathers on her back. She also donned a pair of devil horns on the top of her head.

Niece wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eyeliner and a pale pink color on her lips. Her dark hair was down in loose curls around her shoulders. She wore red contact lenses to add a spooky look to her devilish vibe.

The fist snap was a selfie, which captured Niece from the thighs up. The second snap zoomed in on her face, giving her fans a nice look at her red eyes and voluptuous chest.

In the post’s caption, Niece indicated that the photo was a throwback and cracked a joke about how she showed up to a Christmas party in the skimpy number. Her fans loved the look.

“When being bad looks so good,” wrote one follower.

“That is a dope outfit,” another admirer said.

Niece hasn’t posted to Instagram in several days, and it is safe to say that when she goes for too long without sharing a photo, her fans take notice. Many of her 1 million followers took a moment to tell her how much they missed seeing her posts — along with her clever captions.

“Hope you are doing okay, missed your post,” one fan commented.

“Where have you been? Missed my daily laugh and ‘wow!!!’ moment. Hope you are well. Missed you,” said a second follower.

“Beautiful as ever. Miss your daily pics and witty ways. Take a deep breath, have a drink or two, work shit out and get back here. Your absence is noticed… for some of us YOU are our therapeutic release,” a third follower wrote.

Niece does seem to have a way with distracting posts. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty thrilled her fans in a latex get-up. She also has a way with words that her fans seem to enjoy.

Fans wanting to see more of the stunner can follow her Instagram account.