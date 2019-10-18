Vicki Gunvalson Reportedly Won’t Apologize After Calling Braunwyn Windham-Burke ‘Trash,’ Find Out Why

Vicki Gunvalson is sticking by her comments.

Vicki Gunvalson is reportedly not sorry for calling her newest co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke “trash” during the latest episode of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to an October 17 report, Gunvalson, who was demoted to a part-time role ahead of the series’ new season earlier this year, isn’t one to apologize for things that she says on the show and doesn’t believe that she should take back the harsh words she said about the mother of seven.

“Vicki has not apologized to Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] for calling her trash and won’t,” a source told Hollywood Life.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Windham-Burke and longtime cast member Tamra Judge, a close friend of Gunvalson’s, were caught making out with one another while attending the birthday celebration of Shannon Beador. Right away, Gunvalson was completely put off by her co-stars’ antics and said she found Windham-Burke to be trashy and “classless” before leaving her friend’s celebration.

“Braunwyn is sensitive, but either way, she didn’t appreciate Vicki’s comments. It was pretty uncalled for,” the source revealed.

Speaking of Judge and Windham-Burke’s kiss during Tuesday’s show, Gunvalson said that while she understands that girls kiss girls, she also knows that Judge and her co-star aren’t lesbians. So, when it came to their behavior, Gunvalson truly didn’t understand what they were doing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson recently spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her concern over the direction the Real Housewives of Orange County is heading. As she explained, the show was created to give viewers an inside look at the way in which she and her co-stars lived their lives in a privileged manner. However, years after the series was launched, she believes the show is now focused on other things, including the many divorces of its cast members and other wild aspects of their lives.

“There is an overload of crying and raunchy talk and behavior. The talk about sexual exploits should have been kept private and not heard or seen by children on television,” Gunvalson explained to the magazine on October 16.

Gunvalson is the only cast member who has been featured on all 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.