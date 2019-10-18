Watch Granada CF Vs. CA Osasuna Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Spanish La Liga 2019-2020 Round 9 Opener

In a derby of newly promoted teams, surprising Granada CF could actually jump past Barcelona into second place with a win over CA Osasuna.

In what could be considered a Spain Segunda Division derby of sorts, the top two teams from last season’s lower-tier competition square off in Andalusia. Yet, one of those teams, Granada CF, has been the biggest surprise of the La Liga 2019-2020 season so far. And in fact, with a win over 11th-place CA Osasuna in the Round 9 opener on Friday, Granada could actually, at least for a day, leap past defending champions FC Barcelona into second place in the top tier.

But Osasuna pulled off a coup of their own earlier in the season when they held Barca to a 2-2 draw, as The Inquisitr reported, and will try to pull off the upset of Granada in the match that will stream live from Anadalusia.

To find out how to watch the Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna Friday La Liga match stream live, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Friday, October 18, at the 19,300-seat Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in Granada, Andalusia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, or noon PDT. Fans in China can log in to the livestream at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, October 19, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern on Saturday morning.

Though they are separated by seven places on the table, as SportingPedia notes, only three points differentiate Granada and 11th-place Osasuna — meaning that win on the road from last season’s Segunda Division champions would vault them past Real Sociedad to fifth.

Los Rojillos would need to outscore Granada by five goals to tie their foes, who placed second in the second tier last season, for fourth place.

Alvaro Vadillo of Granada CF scored a penalty in the last game against Osasuna. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live online stream of the 2019-2020 La Liga Round 9 match, Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna, use the feed provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, there is a way to watch the Osasuna vs. Barca confrontation, free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Nazaríes vs. Los Rojillos match livestream for free.

In the United Kingdom, Premier Sports will carry a livestream of the La Liga Friday match. Fans can also stream the match in selected countries via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the season-opening La Liga match. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 La Liga match will be broadcast on the DAZN sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the livestream of the showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe, as well as links to the above sources, set to offer a livestream of Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.