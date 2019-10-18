‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain, 6 Months Pregnant, Flaunts Incredible Curves In Black Bra

Despite being six months pregnant, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain is just as fit as ever.
On Friday, the fitness model shared yet another sizzling snap for her 3.9 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Lauren stood in front of a window in a bright, white walled room with cement floors. The beauty posed with one of her arms resting on her head while her back was slightly arched. She looked absolutely radiant as she revealed an open-mouth smile for the camera.
The registered nurse sizzled in a black bra with a scalloped neckline and a pair of gray, camo joggers. The proud mother-to-be flaunted her baby bump in the revealing ensemble. Her incredible curves and sculpted arms were also on full display. Lauren accessorized the sexy look with a pair of black stiletto heels that elongated her lean legs.
The bombshell styled her long, blond hair in loose waves and opted to wear a face full of makeup, including voluminous lashes, peach blush, and nude lipgloss.
In the caption, Lauren wrote about how excited she is to meet her daughter when she is scheduled to be delivered in three months. She also asked when her pregnant followers are due and, in addition, she wanted to know if any of her fans are already parents.
Her social media followers seemed to love the post, as the upload quickly racked up more than 6,000 likes. Lauren’s dedicated admirers also showered the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji, others were more vocal in their praise.
“Soooooooo gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.
“Wow beautiful pic,” added another.
Some of her fans also took the time to answer her questions regarding motherhood.
“I’m almost 36 weeks. Mixed feeling of hurry up and get here and please give me more time to prepare,” admitted a commenter.
When a fan wrote that that she felt disappointed for having gained 45 pounds during her pregnancy, despite being active, Lauren gave words of encouragement.
“Aww girl it’ll come off don’t you worry! I can still gain 45 pounds or more I got 3 months left haha. Congrats on staying fit and active- hopefully smoother labor and healthier baby for it,” wrote the medical professional.
My favorite transformation to date ???? 145 lbs versus 165 lbs at six months pregnant???????? I gained 16 lbs in the first trimester. I was super sick with all day nausea that hit me like a ton of bricks???? During this time I had bad food aversions to any lean protein like chicken/fish & veggies/greens would make me want to vomit???? I was too tired & sick to workout, & I felt like I was losing myself both physically & mentally. I struggled with extreme mood swings, brief depression & isolation. Finally around week 17 I started to get my energy back & my normal appetite for healthy foods, although my cravings were still high for sweets???? I decided I needed to make a plan to be able to workout at even 20-30% of my normal capacity to start moving my body for my endorphins & for baby’s health. I planned a trip to hike everyday for 22 days 10,000-20,000 steps a day, which immediately increased my mood, my energy and leveled out my weight gain. I decided to regress my weight training to lighter weights & reduce the single legged movements to protect against symphysis pubis pain ( aka “lightning crotch” – extremely painful), & I stopped all ab focused workouts to prevent diastusis recti and excess round ligament pain. With all the pain, sickness, fatigue and self doubt, I could’ve given up. I could’ve thrown in the towel and said, “I’m pregnant, I don’t need to try and workout.” I could’ve said, “oh well, I’ll keep eating junk food and give into every craving.” I could’ve drowned myself in self pity or excuses but I knew that wouldn’t be healthy for me or my baby???????? I was more than happy to listen to my body, regress my training intensity & take time off when my body was tired or sore, which I still do. To all the haters & trolls who don’t understand why I post pregnancy bikini pics, it’s not for you!????????♀️ It’s for every woman who has or will struggle with body image & extreme symptoms during her pregnancy & to know she’s not alone????????♀️ She is strong, beautiful, sexy & loved. Not everyone will regain their strength or energy during pregnancy but you are just as beautiful because you are sacrificing your body, time, & energy to grow a little miracle inside.????????????
As fans are well aware, Lauren has been focused on fitness throughout the duration of her pregnancy. In an Instagram video uploaded on Thursday, the beauty — who was wearing a green sports bra and leggings — broke a sweat by jumping rope and doing lunges and squats.
To see more of the fitness model, be sure to check out her Instagram account.
