Megyn Kelly Is Reportedly Trying To Make Her Television Return With Her Own Production Company

Megyn Kelly appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday, setting tongues wagging that the former NBC host was trying to get back on television by working her way into the Fox News network. But Page Six reports that the disgraced host is planning on launching her own news production company.

Kelly went on Tucker Carlson Tonight to bash her former employers, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Kelly accused NBC of protecting sexual predators within the network and called on her former employer to open an outside investigation into its ecosystem.

“NBC has put out several statements saying that Ronan is a conspiracy theorist and this is all nonsense and he’s got an ax to grind. But if that’s true and there’s nothing to hide, then get an outside investigator,” she said.

She went on to slam the network, saying that they had placed money ahead of doing the right thing.

“The question is open as to whether they put dollars ahead of decency, about whether they were more interested in protecting their star anchor than they were in protecting the women of the company.”

But Kelly wasn’t worried about harming her reputation with NBC or other potential employers. According to Page Six, the former host is too “radioactive” to return to any of the major networks. Even Fox was careful to assure viewers that they weren’t planning on employing Kelly going forward.

“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence. Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”

"Show us the money."@MegynKelly says NBC needs to release all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements if the network truly has nothing to hide. pic.twitter.com/qBTTywmKyL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 17, 2019

Instead, Kelly is going into business for herself. She plans to launch a video podcast and has been shopping around for office space in New York to build up her brand. Reportedly, she hopes to get back into the game in time to cover the 2020 election.

Not only does she want to get back into the news business, but she apparently has her targets set on rival Bill O’Reilly, who has a similar podcast set-up with his show, No Spin News. The two have had a rivalry for years, and she has been looking at the way he makes money with his business.

Kelly’s appearance on Carlson’s show only helped to bolster her decision to return to the business she loves.

Her name is still a draw, as revealed by her appearance on Carlson’s show, which garnered 4 million viewers.