Stefflon Don Poses In Sheer Garment While Rocking Blue Hair

Stefflon Don is known for being a fashionista. However, in her latest Instagram upload, she is not wearing not very much.

The “Pretty Girl” hitmaker shared a video clip of her posing while sitting on a bed. She is known for often changing up her hairstyle and, for this snap, she opted for blue hair. Some of the locks are styled in a high ponytail while the rest are down. Stefflon shows a lot of leg and cleavage in the shot while she owns herself in what appears to be a low-cut vest top. She rocks a sheer garment that she wraps around the top half of her body.

Her shadow is bright blue and her lip is a glossy pink. She accessorizes with silver hoop earrings and a huge jeweled chain that says “Don.”

The “Senseless” songstress flirts with the camera while music plays in the background.

In the span of 30 minutes, the clip had been watched more than 21,500 times while racking up more than 15,000 likes and 275 comments, proving the upload was an instant hit with Stefflon’s followers.

“The blue looks good,” one user wrote.

“My love for you is unconditional,” another shared adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“A boss in her own lane,” a third mentioned.

“BLUE IS EVERYTHING ON YOU!!!!!” a fourth fan commented passionately in capital letters.

“This gotta be the finest female I’ve ever seen,” a fifth follower insisted.

Recently, Stefflon was in Dubai, a fact for which The Inquisitr reported. While she was on her trip, she wore an eye-catching outfit that did not go unnoticed.

She paired a long-sleeved pink shirt with a black graffiti-style print on it with skintight black latex pants. She tied the shirt up from the bottom so a little midriff would be on display. She sported dark long straight hair and accessorized herself with rectangular sunglasses and a black bag.

Stefflon is currently one of music’s rising rappers. On Spotify, she currently has more than 7.9 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her collaboration with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, “Boasty.”

To date, she has released two mixtapes – Real Ting Mixtape and Secure.

The “Phone Down” talent has collaborated with many high-profile names including J Balvin, French Montana, Demi Lovato, and Skepta, to name a few.

The rapper is currently dating celebrated Nigeran artist Burna Boy.

For those who want to see more of Stefflon Don, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 2 million followers.