Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Athletic Figure In Snippet From Her ‘Maxim’ Cover Shoot

Jasmine Sanders is on the cover of the November/December issue of Maxim magazine, and both are sharing snippets of the photo shoot with their respective Instagram crowds. On Friday, the Sports IllustratedRookie of the Year took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snippet of her shoot that showcases her athletic figure in a bra that flatters her curves.

In this particular photo, Sanders is posing in front of a white backdrop as she rocks bra-like top featuring an underwire structure that pushes it against her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The top also boasts a series of thin straps that crisscross on her torso, creating an armor-like effect.

Sanders, who is also known as Golden Barbie, teamed her top with a pair of high-rise bottoms with sparkly details that make up different prints, and a belt that cinches around her waist. As Sanders shared in her caption, her entire outfit is courtesy of Versace. The German-born model also shared that the stunning shot was captured by the world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

Sanders is facing the camera as she shoots an intense look at the viewer with her lips slightly parted, in a way that is both sexy and defiant.

Since going live, the post — which Sanders shared with her 3.6 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 36,600 likes in just a few hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 310 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her shoot and to shower her with compliments.

“So hot,” one user raved, trailing the words with a fire emoji and a heart eyes smiley.

“Yes girl,” said another fan, also adding the same fire and heart eyes emoji to the comment.

“Such intense eyes! Gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

In the Maxim piece, Sanders explained the origin of her famous moniker, Golden Barbie, sharing she previously tried to ditch it, though it was too late. It had stuck.

“It kind of stuck with me. It was supposed to just be for Twitter and Instagram, nothing serious,” she tells Maxim. “I had a lot of friends who used to call me a Barbie Doll, and one of my teachers used to always call me Goldilocks because of my curly hair. Somehow [my sister and I] came up with Golden Barbie, and it stuck,” she explained.