Rihanna Grabbing Her Crotch In Daisy Dukes & See-Through Top Goes Viral

It hasn’t been all that long since Rihanna was seen tugging at her jeans in British paparazzi photos: the singer and fashion designer’s alleged weight loss was getting noticed, although today is seeing Rihanna make headlines by virtue of her social media activity. The 31-year-old’s recent and very racy video appears to have gone sufficiently viral in nature for The Daily Mail to pick up on it.

As the newspaper reports, Rihanna took to Instagram in selfie mode with a video of herself. The star was seen in what appeared to be a bedroom, with the camera taking her killer frame in full length. Rihanna appeared to have gone for a fun and sexy wardrobe with plenty of color, some denim, plus a pair of high stilettos to add some glam. Fans saw the singer rocking a tiny and acid-wash pair of Daisy Dukes, with the shorts paired with a rather complicated and ruffled orange top that was reported to be sheer. Rihanna’s bare shoulders were visible, alongside her long and muscly legs. The star appeared with her long brown hair down, plus a full face of makeup.

There was some action, though. Rihanna was seen walking towards a mirror before offering some slightly NSFW content: the star reached down with her hand to grab her crotch, with the zipper also getting some action.

Rihanna has been making headlines for founding her luxury fashion line: Fenty isn’t your average celebrity merch. Rihanna has years of designing behind her, having delivered many a PUMA collection, although Fenty takes it up a notch, with the brand being a high-end one.

That said, with Rihanna focusing so much on Fenty and her Fenty Beauty line, fans have been disappointed that the star hasn’t released any new music. Earlier this month, Rihanna was profiled by Vogue, with the singer mentioning that she does still have plans to get back to doing what made her famous.

“I have been trying to get back into the studio. It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works,” the star told the magazine.

“Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music,” Rihanna added.

It looks like Rihanna was in the mood to show that she’s still one sexy lady with that video. Fans wishing to see more of Rihanna should follow her Instagram.