Rihanna Grabbing Her Crotch In Daisy Dukes & See-Through Top Goes Viral

It hasn’t been all that long since Rihanna was seen tugging at her jeans in British paparazzi photos. The singer and fashion designer’s reported weight loss was getting noticed, although on Friday Rihanna make headlines by virtue of her social media activity. The 31-year-old’s recent and very racy video appears to have gone viral enough so that The Daily Mail picked up on the project.

As the newspaper reports, Rihanna took to Instagram in selfie mode with a video of herself. The star appeared be seen in a bedroom with the camera capturing full-length shots of her killer frame.

For the video, Rihanna chose a fun and sexy wardrobe with plenty of color. She also wore some denim and a pair of high stilettos for additional glam. Fans were able to witness the singer rocking a tiny, acid-wash pair of Daisy Dukes paired with a rather complicated and ruffled orange top that was reportedly sheer. Rihanna’s bare shoulders were visible, as were her long, muscular legs. The star wore her long brown hair down and she rocked a full face of makeup.

There was some action in the video. Rihanna walked towards a mirror before offering some slightly NSFW content. At that point, the star reached down with her hand to grab her crotch, with the zipper also getting some action.

Rihanna has been making headlines for founding her luxury fashion line, Fenty, which isn’t your average celebrity merch. Rihanna has years of designing behind her, having delivered many a PUMA collection. However, Fenty takes her skills up a notch, with the brand being high-end.

That said, with Rihanna focusing so much on Fenty and her Fenty Beauty line, fans have been disappointed that the star hasn’t released any new music. Earlier this month, Rihanna was profiled by Vogue, with the singer mentioning that she still has plans to get back to pursuing what made her famous.

“I have been trying to get back into the studio. It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works,” she told the magazine.

“Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music.”

Fans wishing to see more of Rihanna should follow her on Instagram.