Playboy Model Rachel Cook Smolders In New Photo That Shows Off Cleavage And Lacy Bra

Rachel Cook has likely set several hearts aflutter with her new post on Instagram.

In the post, the Playboy model is striking a seductive pose as she rocks a lacy black bra that’s peeking out of the neckline of a short burgundy spaghetti strap dress. Rachel’s deep brown hair has been swept to one side of her face, accentuating the entrancing stare that she’s sending to the camera and thereby the viewers of the photo.

In the comments, Rachel’s followers confirmed that she had indeed caught their attention. In her caption, she asked them what they knew for sure. Many of them responded to the question but they made their answers all about her.

“Firstly you are my crush…and second your eyes make me get lost in it,” one person wrote.

“We know for sure that you a simply stunning,” another added.

“You are a goddess. That’s for sure,” a third fan commented.

“I know for sure that you are beautiful,” a fourth gushed.

Rachel routinely posts stunning photos of herself on Instagram, so it’s likely that she’s seen comments like these before. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar adoring compliments when she posted a photo of herself in a polka-dot bikini that showed of her pert posterior. The photo currently has close to 150,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

As Maxim Magazine notes, Rachel, who hails from a town near Seattle, grew her following on Instagram thanks to beautiful photos of herself with idyllic landscapes in the background. It’s something that she still does on her page. In a photo from September, she’s looking out at a scenic mountain view.

“This summer, I got to spend so much time in nature and in wonderment of this planet! I feel like that’s one of the best things we can do for ourselves. So good!! Make exploring a priority! ” she wrote in the caption.

Traveling is clearly something that’s important to her since she told Maxim that it’s what she loves most about being a model. And for all you guys dreaming of dating Rachel, she also said that her ideal date must include nature as well. She likes dates where she doesn’t have to look fancy as well, so a dinner date at a fancy restaurant probably won’t be the best way to her heart.

“Take me on your favorite hike or to see something beautiful in nature,” she said.

Rachel also revealed that she likes a man with a sense of humor.

For more of her gorgeous photos, be sure to follow Rachel Cook on her Instagram page.