Vicki Gunvalson Disses ‘RHOC’ Cast’s ‘Raunchy’ Behavior After Slamming ‘Classless’ Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Vicki Gunvalson wants the show to be about the cast's lives, not their wild antics..

Vicki Gunvalson isn’t impressed with her co-stars’ recent behavior on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Following the latest episode of Season 14, which featured Tamra Judge making out with the show’s newest addition, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gunvalson admitted that she liked the Bravo TV series better years ago when it was about the cast’s lives, not their wild antics.

“There is an overload of crying and raunchy talk and behavior. The talk about sexual exploits should have been kept private and not heard or seen by children on television,” Gunvalson told Us Weekly after Tuesday’s show.

According to Gunvalson, The Real Housewives of Orange County used to provide its cast members the opportunity to share their lives with the audience and allow viewers to get an inside look at the privileged lifestyles they lead. Now, she claims, the series is focused more on the drama of its star’s divorces, threesomes, and other “ridiculous” aspects of their lives.

During an episode of the show earlier this season, Gunvalson was seen expressing her disgust with Judge and Windham-Burke after watching the women go skinny-dipping while enjoying a cast trip to the Miraval resort in Arizona. Looking back, Gunvalson said that her co-stars’ behavior seemed to be their way of trying to “one up” one another.

Following the skinny-dipping, Judge and Windham-Burke engaged in a drunken made-out at Shannon Beador’s birthday party, which led Gunvalson to accuse her new co-star of trying to be the “center of attention all the time” before slamming her as “classless.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson has also taken issue with Kelly Dodd, who she recently accused of taking things “too far.” During an interview with Radar Online in September, Gunvalson reacted to Dodd hitting Beador on the head with a mallet during their trip to Arizona.

“Kelly thinking she was funny by hitting Shannon on the head is not ok,” Gunvalson said, accusing her co-star of assault and battery.

“I don’t think Kelly has control of her actions and does and says things without looking at the consequences,” she said. “No one has the right to hurt anyone.”

Gunvalson and Dodd used to be friends but haven’t been on good terms for some time. While they did briefly make amends on the show’s 14th season, it didn’t last and they’ve been bashing one another publicly ever since.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.