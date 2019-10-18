‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Stuns In Black Swimsuit To Celebrate The Weekend

Haley Kalil is celebrating that Friday is here, and she is interested to know what her Instagram fans have planned for the weekend. On Friday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots in which she shows off her famous figure in a swimsuit that flatters her curves.

In the slideshow, the former Miss Minnesota is lying on a patio lounge chair as she rocks a black one-piece bathing suit that features a super low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display. The top part of the suit also boasts thin spaghetti straps that go over her shoulder, sitting loosely on her frame.

The suit also has an interesting detail around the waistline that gives the piece a touch of sophistication while showcasing her slender midsection. While the first photo of the series doesn’t show the bottom part of the suit, the second does. This shot shows that the suit offers a thong-cut bottom that helps highlight Kalil’s pert derriere. According to the tag Kalil shared with her photos, the swimsuit she is wearing is courtesy of House of CB, a British brand of womenswear.

Both are similar in that they show Kalil in the same location and wearing the same swimsuit. However, the model is striking a slightly different pose in each one. While she is smiling bright and big for the camera in both, she is tilting her head back in the second in a more seductive way.

Kalil is wearing her red hair swept to the side and styled down as her locks fall over her shoulders. Though it is hard to say for sure, she appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Kalil shared with her 273,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 2,200 likes and upward of 30 comments in under an hour of going live, which suggests the interactions will continue to pour in as the day progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Sports Illustrated model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and to engage with her post by sharing their weekend plans.

“Rented a cabin at a state park. You are stunningly beautiful!!!” one user raved, trailing the words with a series of fire emoji and a heart eyes smiley.

“Love the smiles,” said another user.