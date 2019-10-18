UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Unbuttons Jeans & Goes Topless In Latest Snap

Brunette bombshell Brittney Palmer is a woman of many talents. When the UFC Ring girl isn’t flaunting her figure in the octagon, she likes to paint. On Friday, she combined aspects from both of those worlds with a creative photo that she uploaded to Instagram.

In the snap, Brittney showcased her incredible figure by going topless. Holding a painter’s palette in front of her chest, she posed for the camera, flaunting her sculpted abs and toned arms. She wore a pair of low-rise blue jeans, which were unbuttoned, opened and pulled down just a bit. Brittney’s pink string bikini underwear peeked out from behind the opened jeans.

Brittney wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, contoured cheeks and a matte red color on her full lips. The beauty added a bit of bling to the look with a gold necklace. She wore her hair down in loose curls over one shoulder as she posed for the camera.

In the post’s caption, Brittney suggested that her followers get creative and cover something with paint. She credited photographer Carlos Nuñez for his creative efforts with the photo.

Her fans certainly loved the snap, and many pointed out that they thought she was a lovely creation.

“You are a piece of art,” one admirer wrote.

“Masterpiece,” said another follower.

While Brittney is well-known for her time in the octagon, her reputation for being an artist is growing. Her work is featured in galleries across the world as well as on her website.

In an interview with Naluda magazine Brittney said color was one of her strengths. When asked to describe the style and philosophy of her art, she said that some people might consider it pop art while others may call it spontaneous realism.

I just know what I love to paint and that’s all that matters to me.

The beauty sometimes shares her art on her personal Instagram account, but most of her posts show snippets of her life. Whether she is posing with her beloved pet dogs or wearing sexy clothing, Brittney looks fabulous.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier in October, she looked smoking hot while wearing a high-cut bathing suit. One of the beauty’s more popular posts in the past few weeks showed her looking incredible sexy in a little black dress that showed plenty of cleavage.

Fans wanting to keep up with Brittney can follow her Instagram account.