Kanye West Sleeps With His Mouth Open Next To Daughter, North, In Adorable New Kim Kardashian Instagram Post

Although Kanye West is known for causing controversy, he looks very peaceful in a new Instagram post on Kim Kardashian’s page.

In the photo, the “Heartless” rapper appears to be in a deep sleep as his daughter North rests her head on his shoulder. The 6-year-old is asleep in the photo as well. Kim chose to leave the caption blank except for a snoring emoji.

The photo received more than 600,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments within the first 40 minutes after the upload was posted. In the comment section, many of the more than 38,000 fans gushed over the display of daddy-daughter bonding.

“Awwwwwwwwwwww,” one fan wrote.

“That is so cute,” another added.

“Love love love,” a third commented.

However, one fan made a joke about the fact that Kanye had been sleeping with his mouth open.

“He sleeps like he got sleep apnea,” they wrote.

This photo was posted after the last Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode that included an argument between Kim and Kanye. As The Inquisitr reported, Kanye took issue with the fact that his wife was wearing a sexy dress to the Met Gala in May. Although Kim is known for flaunting her curves, Kanye is on a more spiritual path these days with his Sunday Service series. As such, the situation seems to be that he wanted her to reflect that new direction.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,'” he said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?”

Kim disagreed with him and argued that he had previously built her up to be a symbol of confidence as a celebrity who showed off their body.

“Just because you’re on your transformation, doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you,” she fired back.

Kim eventually wore the corseted dress designed by Mugler, a French fashion house. The design was crafted in silicone and embellished with jewels that made it look like water was dripping off of her hourglass curves. In another clip from the show, recorded before the Met Gala, the reality TV star-mogul said that the garment is so tight that she planned to wet herself and have one of her sisters wipe her legs afterward.

