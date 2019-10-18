‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Are Confident In The Leopard’s Identity

The judges haven't guessed this big name celebrity yet!

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is already four episodes in, with five celebrities having been unmasked so far. Viewers of the show have seen Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (Ice Cream), Johnny Weir (Egg), Dr. Drew Pinsky (Eagle), Laila Ali (Panda), and Paul Shaffer (Skeleton) remove their masks after losing battles to some of the show’s other competitors. Wednesday night’s episode saw some of the singers perform for a second time, giving more insight to who could be hiding behind the mask.

One performer who has the judges really scratching their heads is the leopard. The singer wears an elaborate Victorian dress and has quite an impressive strut. In Episode 2, the leopard performed “Somebody to Love” by Queen, and “Respect” by Aretha Franklin. Episode 4 saw the feline belt out “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes, which proved this singer has some sort of musical background. Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke have guessed RuPaul, Jamie Foxx, and Carl Lewis as the leopard’s identity, but viewers of the show might have a better guess. According to Entertainment Tonight, fans might have the singer pegged for real.

Many are speculating the leopard is none other than chart-topping singer Seal. The “Kiss from a Rose” singer is one of the most theorized guesses on Twitter, and ET agrees with this educated guess. Once the idea of Seal is imprinted in a viewer’s mind, it’s almost hard to not believe he is the voice behind the leopard.

Many of the clues the leopard has given line up with Seal’s life as well. One of the biggest clues was a baby being left on a doorstep with an address number of 1963. This was the year Seal was born, and he was raised by a foster family which was also hinted at in his clue package. Some of his clues hint at him being at the top, and he called himself a “heavy-hitter.”

There was also a newspaper headline that read “Out of Hits and Out of Time” in the leopard’s clue package, which could be a hint at Seal once having some big No. 1 hits, but then falling off shortly after. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when the leopard is unmasked to see if it really is the famous singer.

Many viewers also think they have the identity of the Black Widow pegged. After Wednesday’s episode, the judges suspect the spider is Raven-Symone of The Cosby Show and That’s So Raven fame. This is one of the few identities the judges and the viewers are united on.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.